News

Foundation builds, donates court complex to community

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

It was a day of celebration for the people of Abam in Arochhukwu Local Government Area of Abia State as the Unubiko Foundation yesterday handed over an ultramodern customary court complex built and donated by the Foundation. Speaking at the event in Amaelu Abam, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, Chief Chijioke James Ume, said he was elated to fill the need for his people who have been without a befitting customary court complex after the old dilap-idated one became unsafe to work in. The decision to build the customary court, he said, was informed by the realisation that justice dispensation is critical to a peaceful society.

He explained that his philanthropic activities was a way to give back to society not because he was seeking political office or reward and promised to do more for his people as God gives him life. Also speaking, the President General of Abam Development Union (ADU), Mr Mike Onwuchekwa, said Chief Ume came to the rescue of the Union when he was approached for assistance and undertook not only to build but also to furnish and sink the borehole in the complex. He said he felt fulfilled that the court which was relocated to a nearby village because of the decrepit state has returned to its traditional place.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Uche Ihediwa, represented by an official of the ministry, said the building of the customary court was a challenge to individuals and organisations to partner with the government to ease the dispensation of justice in the state. Chairman of Abam Traditional Rulers’ Council, Eze Ogbuka Origa, prayed to God to bless and reward Chief Ume. He called on other Abam sons and daughters to emulate him. In his remarks, Professor Kenneth Kalu, said it was a joyous moment and a dream come through. He said the new court complex has taken away the reproach of having the old dilapidated pre-colonial structure housing the court. Also, Hon Jones Nnanna Ike and Chief Herbert Okpi said Chief Ume has done the community proud saying the customary court complex was better than a High Court.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ayola releases debut album “Conversations Till Dawn”

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Canada-based Afropop-soul singer and songwriter, Abdullah Abubakre popularly known as Ayola has come through with “Conversations Till Dawn”, his first studio album. The singer dropped the new project in the early hours of Friday, 26th of November, 2021. Songs on the nine-track project are Intro (Time), Crazy, Mabaelo, Conversation, Sare Tobon, Interlude (It’ll be over […]
News

Minority Reps to make oversight, job creation top priority

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has congratulated Nigerians for crossing over into 2021 and urged them to face the year with greater optimism and faith, despite the sour experiences of 2020. The caucus, in a new year message signed by the minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu (PDP, Delta), said the New Year comes […]
News

PMB inaugurates 330 KVA power sub-station in Nasarawa, others

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel, Lafia

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday inaugurated the multi-million 330 KVA power sub-station at Akurba in Lafia, the Nasarawa capital in commencement of his two-day working visit to the state. The President also inaugurated the Lafia branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN) initiated by the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan but only completed last year. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica