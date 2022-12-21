Foundation builds, donates court complex to community

It was a day of celebration for the people of Abam in Arochhukwu Local Government Area of Abia State as the Unubiko Foundation yesterday handed over an ultramodern customary court complex built and donated by the Foundation. Speaking at the event in Amaelu Abam, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, Chief Chijioke James Ume, said he was elated to fill the need for his people who have been without a befitting customary court complex after the old dilap-idated one became unsafe to work in. The decision to build the customary court, he said, was informed by the realisation that justice dispensation is critical to a peaceful society.

He explained that his philanthropic activities was a way to give back to society not because he was seeking political office or reward and promised to do more for his people as God gives him life. Also speaking, the President General of Abam Development Union (ADU), Mr Mike Onwuchekwa, said Chief Ume came to the rescue of the Union when he was approached for assistance and undertook not only to build but also to furnish and sink the borehole in the complex. He said he felt fulfilled that the court which was relocated to a nearby village because of the decrepit state has returned to its traditional place.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Uche Ihediwa, represented by an official of the ministry, said the building of the customary court was a challenge to individuals and organisations to partner with the government to ease the dispensation of justice in the state. Chairman of Abam Traditional Rulers’ Council, Eze Ogbuka Origa, prayed to God to bless and reward Chief Ume. He called on other Abam sons and daughters to emulate him. In his remarks, Professor Kenneth Kalu, said it was a joyous moment and a dream come through. He said the new court complex has taken away the reproach of having the old dilapidated pre-colonial structure housing the court. Also, Hon Jones Nnanna Ike and Chief Herbert Okpi said Chief Ume has done the community proud saying the customary court complex was better than a High Court.

