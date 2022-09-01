Foundation builds, strengthens capacity of over 100 NGOs

Bearing in mind that the government may not be able to solve all the problems in the society, a non-governmental (NGO), Mee & Cee Development Foundation, on Saturday empowered over 100 NGOs and faith-based organisations (FBO), in its maiden edition of the annual summit in Lagos. The summit has the theme: ‘Strengthening Capacity: Issues and Challenges Facing NGOs in Nigeria. A case for 36 States of Nigeria and FCT’. Founder of Mee & Cee, Ms Chy Ogamba, said building and strengthening capacity of NGOs needs to be taken seriously to drive the right kind of impact capable of transforming lives in communities. “The participants of this summit are to gain strategic knowledge about strengthening their NGOs for optimum impact. They gained available funding opportunities and networking.

“We have quite diverse NGOs but we can do a lot together when we understand how to harness resources, manage capacity, pull the operational issues, remove bureaucracies, get straight to the communities where the needs are and make an impact,” she said. Speaking on the theme of the event, Dr Ejike Oji said the summit tagged NGO Funding and Capacity Building summit is an event designed to promote and facilitate international collaboration between NGOs in America, Asia, Caribbean, the European Union (EU), Africa, among others. “They are over 100 NGOs present here to collect skills and abilities to be able to see how to manage their organisations.

The skills they have gathered range from learning how to work with partners,doing situational analysis before undergoing any project and then also being able to see how they can build partnerships with other organisations to be able to work with each other in due diligence,” he said. Oji also spoke on the need for the organisations to be accountable so that they would be able to attract more donors because of their reliability. “Most importantly, they have learnt how to do proper financial reports. It is these reports they will show to their donors to show their accountability and further set the way for more donations,” he said. Also the Foundation Board Chairman, Prof Charles Uwakwe said: “NGOs are a very important component of aspects of development especially at the communities. Therefore, the fact that they are NGOs does not mean that we shouldn’t help and support them.

Their capacities need to be built to function and deliver optimally.” Also, the Methodist Priest from Dioceses of Calabar, Very Rev. Saviour Ibanga, said: “I have tested Mee & Cee, they came to my church for empowerment and the turnout was massive, the positive effect in the society was memorable. “What they are doing is biblical; to support the needy, it is what God wants us to do. That is why I have decided to identify with them.”

