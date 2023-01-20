Foundation celebrates Oluyinka Davids at MLK Heroes Awards in US

A.D. King Foundation, a US based non profit, with a mission to promote youth empowerment development and non-violent social change strategies as a way of life throughout the world has recognised USbased Nigerian Filmmaker, Oluyinka Davids and other notable Africans at the MLK Heroes Awards held on December 3rd, 2022 in Atlanta.

The awards were presented to persons who have made outstanding contributions in the areas of promoting peace, education, improving communities in Africa and have demonstrated leadership and volunteerism like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rev. Alfred Daniel King.

The A.D King Foundation recognised Davids for his leadership and continued commitment towards global development. The creative who has shown significant result from community-oriented work, which emulated Dr. King in leadership and philosophy is honoured to receive distinguished award and proud to be an agent of change.

“I feel so honoured to be recognised alongside other distinguished individuals and happy to be of great service to the community. Community development is very important and I will continue to do my part in contributing positively to the growth of the society. Youths are one of society’s agent of change and I believe they can make a difference with their skills and great ideas. can make a difference in the society if they are willing. If young ones channel their energy to positive things, they can make great impact.”

Davids who is the CEO of iFocus Pictures Ltd. love for pictures and videos started from childhood. He followed his passion and ever since has continued to distinguish himself in the art of filmmaking. To his credit are a number of awards and nominations. The remarkable strides of Davids has earned him recognition at home and outside the country. In every project Davids has worked on, he has proven his hard work, creativity and passion for the arts. In October 2022, the State of California Senate presented certificate of recognition to Davids for his outstanding contributions in using film as a vehicle for community engagement and education.

The multi-talented director has worked on many successful projects which include his 2021 and 2022 latest works ‘Stay’, ‘Akwuna’ and Prim & Proper which It’s basically the reality of living in America from an immigrant point of view. The astute filmmaker is also working on other great projects. Also, the film ‘Stay got over 25 selections at notable film festivals. Also, veteran Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus won Best Actress with ‘Akwuna’ at Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival in Canada. Davids doesn’t want to make films just for the sake of entertainment but like to use his creativity to make thought-provoking movies that teaches lessons and change the society for good. He advised younger ones who want to go into filmmaking to be focused, work hard, passionate and be ready to learn from veterans.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...