Foundation collaborates with The Netherlands to advance investments in health sector

The Consulate of the Kingdom of Netherlands, in collaboration with PharmAccess Foundation, the implementing partner for the Government of the Netherlands health-related activities, organised a three day fact-finding mission to the Netherlands between October 18 – 20. This was the first ever fact-finding mission with delegates from Nigeria exploring healthcare innovations in the Netherland, and delegates agreed that the trip was very valuable in expanding their knowledge about advances in health technology and treatment. However, there was agreement that future fact-finding missions should include visits to pharmaceutical companies.

The need for public-private partnership solutions, with counterpart funding are some of the financing solutions that need to be explored according to the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi. He made it clear that in Lagos, they were pushing to ensure they ‘work smart,’ leveraging on multiple sources of funding to deliver one standard of healthcare that is benchmarked against international standards.

The delegation included private sector healthcare providers, financial investors and public sector officials. The Government of the Netherlands is seeking to support the Government of Nigeria in strengthening its healthcare systems, in line with its ‘Trade and Aid’ policies. It is the first health mission organised by the Consulate and it brought together leaders to meet and interact with Dutch health entrepreneurs, with a view to foster investments in the Nigerian health sector and to transfer capacity, expertise and best practices.

The fact-finding mission kicked off with welcome remarks from Marc Hasselaar, the director International Entrepreneurship at the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as he provided insights into the drafting of a new global health strategy. As world economies become more globalised, individual countries are proposing new guidelines to strengthen national and global health security.

The Government of the Netherlands, as part of its global development goals, has established a policy directive to structure the support it provides to the healthcare sector globally to ensure that its global health efforts are more strategic.

The recently published Dutch Global Health Strategy 2023-2030: “Working Together For Health Worldwide” aims to contribute in a coordinated and targeted way to improving public health around the world. Deputy Consul General of the Netherlands in Lagos, Leonie Van der Stijl, who joined the fact-finding mission, spoke on the international healthcare outlook. He said: “Healthcare challenges have become increasingly global, multidimensional and complex. The Dutch Global Health Strategy focuses on strengthening global health architecture and systems, especially for primary care and sexual and reproductive healthcare and rights. As Africa’s biggest economy, the state of affairs in Nigeria often reflects issues and opportunities that exist across the continent. That is why this mission is so important.”

