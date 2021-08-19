News

Foundation commends UNICAL VC efforts in sanitising system

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Guru Foundation, has commended the Vice- Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, for stamping out examination malpractices and other social vices in the institution. In a letter to the vicechancellor signed by the founder, Mr Oto Effiom, the foundation said Obi had shown courage in stamping out all forms of mechanically- orchestrated marks and other social vices such as ‘sorting’ and sex for marks in the university since her assumption of office. Effiom said the foundation was impressed that the administration was taking concrete steps to sanitise the system and ensure that there was moral rectitude in the university. “As the biggest community for ambitious young people in Cross River State, we are optimistic that actions in this direction will make the citadel of learning a global university that can compete with other top universities across the world,” he said.

