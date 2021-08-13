News

Foundation distributes medicine, medical supplies to institutions

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor Comment(0)

Again, a total of 21 health institutions across the six geopolitical zones of the federation yesterday benefitted from the 2021 National distribution of medicine/ medical supplies of Sir Emeka Offor Foundation at Oraifite in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The Coordinator of the foundation, Tony Obi, during the presentation and distribution of the items, said that the equipment valued at approximately N1 billion were distributed based on judicious use of the medical facilities by the beneficiaries after close monitoring. He said: “Since our 18 years existence, Emeka Offor Foundation has focused on education, health and empowerment.

Today is the second phase. We are distributing drugs to 21 selected health institutions within the six geo-political zones. “It has become an annual event. We are not biased; we sampled the opinions of people around where the institutions were located before distribution. We have ways of monitoring the usage and those who were judicious and did not monetise theirs were at an advantage for another round.

