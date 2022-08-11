Foundation donates fans, chairs to Bola Tinubu Health Centre

Pertinence Group, through its foundation, Reachout Pertinence Foundation, has donated ceiling fans and chairs to the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Primary Health Centre in Egbeda, Lagos. The foundation in a statement said the donation was aimed at providing patients and workers comfort while improving healthcare delivery. Speaking after the presentation, the team leader, Oladimeji Oke, said: “We have had several outreaches in the past where we donated relief materials to internally displaced persons; free sanitary pads to school girls; scholarships, exam forms and books to students; and have also sponsored sporting competitions in the community.
