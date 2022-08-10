Foundation donates fans, chairs to Bola Tinubu Health Centre

As part of its corporate social responsibility, Pertinence Group, through its foundation, Reachout Pertinence Foundation, has donated units of ceiling fans and waiting for area chairs to the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Primary Health Centre in Egbeda, Lagos.

The foundation in a statement said the donation was aimed at aimed to provide the PHC’s patients and staff members extra comfort while improving healthcare delivery. The foundation donated 16 high-standard ceiling fans, three dozens of plastic chairs and six four-seater waiting area chairs, which the facility was in dire need of.

Speaking after the presentation, the team lead of Reachout Foundation, Mr Oladimeji Oke, reiterated that the foundation was all about giving back to society. He said the team was constantly looking for where they could impact lives in the Alimosho local government area and the rest of the world.

Oke said, “We have had several outreaches in the past where we donated relief materials to internally displaced persons; free sanitary pads to school girls; scholarships, exam forms and books to students; and have also sponsored sporting competitions in the community.

“Pertinence as a business started in Alimosho and we have seen how much we have grown the business in Alimosho, so we want to give back to Alimosho society first and then spread out to the globe. That is why we registered the foundation as an entity with the corporate affairs commission last month.”

According to Oke, the foundation picked the health centre because: “When we were doing our findings and looking for a place to visit in commemoration of the 10th year anniversary, we had a long list of places, including schools.

“But we chose to visit the Bola Tinubu health centre because the day we entered the facility, it was very hot. So we thought, if someone is coming with an ailment, their condition could get worsened due to the condition of the reception. We then decided to do this.”

On his part, the supervisor for health, Alimosho Local Government, Hon. Rasheed Abolade, said “We are grateful to Pertinence for your continued support for projects in this local government. We can’t thank you enough. We have benefited greatly from the company, and we are delighted that your impacts are unending.

“Most of the ceiling fans you are replacing today have been faulty for about a year. Patients and staff have been experiencing discomfort, especially on hot days, but you have brought that to an end today. Some of our chairs have been bad too, and now you have given us new ones. On behalf of the chairman and people of this great local government, I say thank you.”

Other dignitaries present at the official presentation of the items were the Medical Officer of Health, Alimosho, Dr Odufuwa Kayode Adekunle; as well as the World Health Committee Chairman, Akowonjo Health Centre, Mr Fatai Yusuf.

