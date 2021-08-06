Foundation, Ekiti Parapo Lagos seek good governance

A foundation under the auspices of Dominion Group has expressed its determination to collaborate with Ekiti indigenes living in Lagos to ensure good governance in Ekiti State. The governorship election in the state has been scheduled to take place next, and the group wants voters to vote wisely. The National coordinator of Dominion Group, Chief Eniola Eponlolaye, disclosed this yesterday at a meeting of Ekiti indigenes living in Lagos otherwise known as Ekiti Parapo Lagos. A statement by the Public Relations Officer, Gani Salau, said Ekiti indigenes in Lagos were not happy with “the level of development, insensitive and uncared attitude of various political leaders in the state.”
