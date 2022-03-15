Foundation embarks on water right campaign

Experts have argued that only a few persons recognise they have a right to basic amenities. Recently, a team of human rights activists sensitised youths on their rights to water. REGINA OTOKPA eports

Despite the provisions of the 1999/ Constitution (as amended) and several campaign promises made by politicians, many Nigerians still lack access to potable water. As a result, many Nigerians, especially children under the age of five have continued to die from preventable water borne diseases.

Given the importance of water to a healthy life, the United Nations General Assembly 64/292 resolution in 2010 not only recognized access to clean drinking water and sanitation as a basic human right, but acknowledged they were essential for realizing all other human rights

. Moving further, the rights to water and sanitation were made a part of international law that was legally binding on countries. Its no longer news that Nigeria and 192 other countries in 2015, made commitments to ensure access to water and sanitation as one of the distinct Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), but with just ten more years ahead, the world is still off track as far as the SDG 6 on universal access to water and sanitation is concerned.

In Nigeria for example, over 55 million people still lack access to safe water while about 130 million people do not have safe toilets. Experts worry that this is not an “inconvenience; but a grotesque injustice.”

To this end, a group of human rights activists recently stated the need for urgent and pragmatic actions to enhance the delivery of water services to all and sundry, especially marginalised groups, by governments and contracted private companies who are constitutionally obliged to fulfil people’s human rights.

According to the activists, human rights is the best legal protection however, ignorance about these rights have been a huge challenge towards preventing abuse and violation.

At a human rights workshop, Hope Spring Water Charity Foundation in collaboration with the Phoenix Research Cohort Group, Ogun State College of Health Technology (OSCOHTech) embarked on a sensitisation campaign tagged #ClaimYourWaterRights, to mobilize and sensitise Nigerian citizens on their human rights to clean drinking water.

Whilst highlighting the various options through which citizens could claim their water rights, the group maintained that Nigeria’s commitment in these treaties offers leapfrog opportunity to alleviate water poverty in the country.

They however insisted that the dearth of citizens’ ignorance about their human rights and how to claim their rights, has stalled progress in this regard.

According to Mohammed Bashir from Nigeria Police Academy, “access to safe water is not just a human right, but a fundamental human right, and should be treated as such.” He, however, reiterated that the non-domestication of this right in Nigerian Constitution was a major challenge to realising this right in Nigeria.

On his part, Nigeria Country Representative of Hope Spring Water Charity Foundation, Mr. Tem ple Oraeki, emphasized the need for Nigeria to recognize the United Nations General Assembly resolution 64/292, which recognizes access to safe water as a human right.

“The human rights to safe water should be clearly stated in the National Water Resources Bill, which is currently being reviewed by the National Assembly.”

Temple enjoined the participants, especially the students, to work as a unit towards alleviating water poverty in their school and host community.

Also speaking, Olamide, a representative of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Ogun State Chapter, noted that “human rights to water is relatively new, we have not received any complaints in that regards.”

