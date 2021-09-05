Foundation empowers 100 women with N2m grant in Ogun

The Owu Empowerment Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) has empowered 100 women with N2,000,000 grant to support their small scale enterprises. The foundation also equipped 50 unemployed youths with ICT and driving skills.

Briefing journalists yesterday in Abeokuta, on the empowerment scheme, the Chairman of the foundation, Chief Banji Oyegbami disclosed that, the women would get N20,000 each as grant while the youths would be provided with employment.

According to Oyegbami, the foundation is a community based association established by Owu kingdom in Abeokuta to improve the standard of living of indigenes of the kingdom.

Oyegbami said the empowerment scheme is funded with donations generated from notable indigenes of the kingdom, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Senator Ibikunle Amosun and others from within and outside the country.

Oyegbami disclosed that, the beneficiaries were drawn from villages, townships and districts under the control of Owu kingdom in the state. He explained that, explained that, the foundation is a platform to empower indigenes of Owu, saying the foundation was committed to equipping youths and women with entrepreneurial skills to alleviate poverty in the state.

Oyegbami said: “The foundation is a platform where everybody can benefit. We are intervention agency and we believe in the overall prosperity of Owu indigenes. “We are equipping 20 youths with ICT skills while the women will get N20,000 each as grant to support their small scale enterprises.

“We are also training 30 youths in driving, this is being done in partnership with the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) and private driving schools.”

Like this: Like Loading...