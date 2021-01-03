Faith

Foundation empowers 1000 widows

Great Life Changers Foundation International (GLCFIN), a faith-based NGO recently put smiles on the faces of 1000 widows. According to the visioneer, Bishop (Mrs.) Chioma Grace Dauji. the foundation’s aim at rehabilitating and reintegrating the less privileged in society and to raise giants from the rejected and marginalized through psubject and spiritual empowerment. To that effect, Bishop Dsuji meets with the widows on monthly basis, fixes quarterly medical care and annual empowerment, for the benefit of the targeted group.

Apart from that, the NGO has accomplished visible humanitarian projects across various establishments since inception. As part of this year’s GLCFIN empowerment programme, widows and orphans from all spheres of life, irrespective of religious or ethnical biased converged Pentecostal Bible Church, Lagos, creating an atmosphere of friendship, relaxation and comfort. Bishop Dauji, who is also the Presiding Minister of Pentecostal Bible Church, went the extra mile to bless the widows and orphans, giving each participant 5kg bag of rice, 75 liters of groundnut oil, assorted cooking item and 6yrds of Ankara clothes with generous cash gift.

There was also enough to eat and drink at the occasion. These young, old and elderly widows were full of joy as they freely exchanged banters in their adorned yellow Ankara aso-ebi. According to Bish Dauji: “Since inception the number of widows increased and orphans who need lifting is on the increase. Part of the reason for lack of enough care of the less privileged is poor information about their plights. Bishop Dauji maintained that widowhood is not a curse, disease or plague!

adding that the society should not discriminate against widows. She also decried such traditions and cultures that subjected widows to abuse, marginalization, maltreatment, neglect and rejection.

Dauji appeal to every arm of government to consider the plights of widows in their plans, budget and activities, pointing out that oftentimes, what the widow needs is love, attention and respect, not necessarily because they are hungry or in lack, but for people to accord them respect, show them love and identify with their plight”. “It is heart breaking listening to the pains, agony, experiences, maltreatment and rejection these widow go through without anyone fighting their course”, she said. One of the widow commended the effort of the foundation to change the widows plight and make them happy again.

“Great Life Changers humanitarian attitude and attention to widows is great.” Another widow said, “I was already counting my days of dying when I came across the NGO, I met the visioner for the the first time and she directed that I should be taking to the hospital for medical treatment. I was on admission for one week with the all expenses paid. After my medical treatment. She counselled and encouraged me with prayer and some money to start a business.”

