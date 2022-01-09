News

Foundation empowers 21 youths with N21m, 4000 families with foodstuff

Anambra-born industri alist and businessman, Chief Louis Carter Izuchukwu Onwugbenu, the Okpata Ozuora, has hosted 500 student beneficiaries of his scholarship scheme as part of activities marking the 9th anniversary of the Louis Carter Foundation.

 

He also feted about 4,000 indigent members of the public with bags of rice and cash gifts each, and donated N21 Million to 21 youths.

 

The Foundation, a non-governmental, philanthropic organization which was established in 2013 during Chief Louis Onwugbenu’s 60th birthday anniversary celebrations has continued to grow, focusing on youth empowerment, education, and healthcare.

 

The December 31, 2021 witnessed the latest edition held at his Uruagu-Nnewi country home, beginning with a church service. In attendance were beneficiaries of the foundation, their parents, siblings, neighbour, friends and well-wishers of the Onwugbenus, friends of the beneficiaries and members of the public.

 

The Coordinator of the student beneficiaries and graduate of the Foundation’s scholarship Mr. Chiagozie Arazu thanked Chief Sir Louis Izuchukwu Onwugbenu for his “unquantifiable love and concern especially in spending millions of naira yearly in catering for the tuition, books, accommodation, and other sundry expenses until graduation. This he does for those in primary, secondary and university institutions.”

 

On his part, Chief Onwugbenu said that he set up the foundation as part of his efforts to give back to the society and also help many to realise their potentials.

 

He revealed that since the foundation was established, over 500 people have benefited in the scholarship scheme of the Chief Onwugbenu in his address, said he was doing this “as spirit directs, as a way of serving humanity and to make a positive impact

in the lives of the less privileged and the poor in the society. I started at my early stage in life to imbibe in the spirit of helping the poor and indigent.

 

Through my parents, I was under 30 years when I started contributing to the development of my community by building a multi-million naira theater for the student nurses at Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi.

 

