Business

Foundation empowers 25 widows in FCT

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nikki Udezue Foundation has empowered 25 widows in Jiwa community, FCT under its ‘Widows Smile Initiative.’ The President and Founder of the Foundation, Mrs Nkiruka Udezue, in an interview with newsmen, said widows, orphans and the downtrodden in the society deserved special attention. She said the foundation’s vision was primarily to empower the underprivileged, especially widows and orphans.

“The foundation is empowering the widows in Jiwa with N750, 000 and food items of over N500, 000. “I call on more well-meaning Nigerians to assist the vulnerable people in the country. “If these women are empowered, it will give them courage to move on and lifts the family to be able to sustain the children that are left behind. “We do hope to have follow up because for every widow we impact, we must come back here to see what they have done and how we can further assist them. “Empowering the widows, the orphans, women, the girl child, is really my focus. The impact is to be able to give them a voice, give them encouragement.

“she said. Udezue said that the gesture was to put smiles on their faces and make them self-reliant. The president advised the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the empowerment packages. “I urge you, the beneficiaries to use the money and food judiciously because when I come back here in the next six months, I want to see you living better lives,” Udezue said. She said that the programme was deliberately scheduled for January after the New Year celebration so that beneficiaries would not use the money for the celebration. Udezue while calling on other well-meaning individuals to use their wealth to touch more vulnerable Nigerians, urged the beneficiaries to utilise the cash and food items wisely. In a remark, the Madaki of Jiwa, Mr Tanko Nuhu, thanked the foundation for the gesture and called on government to fund such foundations, who would in turn reach out to the people, Nuhu who represented the District Head of Jiwa, called for more support for widows and other vulnerable individuals in the society. “My advice to the beneficiaries is that they should invest rather than spend lavishly, we have heard attestations from other communities, so those empowered here should be self-reliant,” he said. One of the beneficiaries, Roseline Akhikpemelo, said the donation was timely and would be useful to them to cater for their families. “When I lost my husband, life became very difficult for me, but with this empowerment, I believe my life will change. “My children will go back to school and I will start up a business, I thanked the foundation,” she said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

CBN: Spearheading quest for adequate power supply

Posted on Author TONY CHUKWUNYEM

As part of its efforts to help boost the country’s real sector, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has, in the last 10 years, led initiatives aimed at ensuring that the nation actualises its adequate power supply quest, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM   Clearly, many Nigerians must have heaved a sigh of relief when it was […]
Business

Capturing real estate activities via unified database

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

With a vow to sanitise the industry, the Lagos State Government has unveiled an online portal and unified central database for real estate practitioners and their activities in the metropolis. Dayo Ayeyemi reports Lagos, a former capital of Nigeria, is the commercial and economic nerve centre of West Africa with lots of investment opportunities. Apart […]
Business

Pressure mounts for scraping of electronic invoicing initiative

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Renowned economist and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to scrap the recently introduced electronic invoicing and evaluation aimed at curbing foreign exchange (forex) malpractices.   Yusuf, a key member of the organised private sector, made this […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica