Foundation empowers 3,000 traders in Abia

About 3, 000 petty traders have been earmarked as beneficiaries of the Each One Aid One Foundation traders support scheme in Abia State. At a launch of the scheme in the commercial city of Aba, 50 initial beneficiaries received #50,000 each to boost their businesses. One of the beneficiaries, an event manager, Miss Nkechi Okoroafor, said the grant would help her to expand and meet up with the demand of the season, saying she had no idea what to do especially at “this critical time of year.”

Another young lady who got #50, 000, Cynthia Paul, expressed gratitude to the Foundation for the financial assistance at a time like this. According to her, the Coronavirus and the #Endsars protest were a big setback to businesses, saying the financial aid was what she needed to re-launch her business. In addition, the Foundation organized a Two-day trade fair for Abia entrepreneurs designed to give them an enabling environment to make sales, connect with fellow vendors, create an awareness for their various brands as well as network with as many people as possible.

The Founder of Each One Aid One Foundation, Engr, Enyinnaya Nwafor, said at the event that he was motivated to inaugurate the project designed to support 3, 000 petty traders across the state by the challenges businesses were going through. “Therefore, it is highly imperative that businesses become more sustainable as well as scalable in order to cause an upward spiral in the growth of the society,” he said

