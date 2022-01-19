Foundation empowers 400 widows in Anambra

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), under the aegis of Dona- Maureen Foundation, has empowered over 350 widows in Igbo-Ukwu, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, and its environs with grants to enable them to start up small scale businesses. Also, the widows were given bags of rice and other items by the organisation in the spirit of Christmas and New Year celebrations. The Founder of the NGO, Dr. Maureen, at a ceremony which took place at Umemmuo-Umeakuewu, said she was moved to assist the widows having realised the poor living condition of an average indigent widow in the society. She said: “I am a widow, and I know that most widows are going through difficult situations. There is this erroneous perception that once a woman becomes a widow, she is meant to beg for food.”
Related Articles
Myanmar sees more protests as World Bank warns of economic slump
Myanmar anti-coup protesters staged more rallies on Friday after the military reportedly shot dead nine people a day earlier and as the World Bank warned the country’s economy could slump 10% this year due to the turmoil. In a bid to increase pressure on the junta over the Feb. 1 coup, the United […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Oyetola swears in 5 judges
OsunStateGovernor, Adegboyega Oyetola yesterday, sworn in five High Court judges, saying appointment of more judges was part of efforts to further strengthen the administration of justice and fortify the state’s strong and viable Bench that had superintended prompt and quality dispensation of justice. T his was even as the governor said the administration was committed […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Presidency lists policies, projects delivered by Buhari’s administration
The Presidency has listed some policies and projects it considered outstanding delivered by President Muhammadu Buhari in the last six years. Listed among ‘jinxes’ broken by the President, according to his spokesman, Femi Adesina, in a release Sunday were the announcement of the N287 billion net profit of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)