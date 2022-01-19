Foundation empowers 400 widows in Anambra

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), under the aegis of Dona- Maureen Foundation, has empowered over 350 widows in Igbo-Ukwu, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, and its environs with grants to enable them to start up small scale businesses. Also, the widows were given bags of rice and other items by the organisation in the spirit of Christmas and New Year celebrations. The Founder of the NGO, Dr. Maureen, at a ceremony which took place at Umemmuo-Umeakuewu, said she was moved to assist the widows having realised the poor living condition of an average indigent widow in the society. She said: “I am a widow, and I know that most widows are going through difficult situations. There is this erroneous perception that once a woman becomes a widow, she is meant to beg for food.”

