News

Foundation empowers 400 widows in Anambra

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor Comment(0)

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), under the aegis of Dona- Maureen Foundation, has empowered over 350 widows in Igbo-Ukwu, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, and its environs with grants to enable them to start up small scale businesses. Also, the widows were given bags of rice and other items by the organisation in the spirit of Christmas and New Year celebrations. The Founder of the NGO, Dr. Maureen, at a ceremony which took place at Umemmuo-Umeakuewu, said she was moved to assist the widows having realised the poor living condition of an average indigent widow in the society. She said: “I am a widow, and I know that most widows are going through difficult situations. There is this erroneous perception that once a woman becomes a widow, she is meant to beg for food.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Myanmar sees more protests as World Bank warns of economic slump

Posted on Author Reporter

    Myanmar anti-coup protesters staged more rallies on Friday after the military reportedly shot dead nine people a day earlier and as the World Bank warned the country’s economy could slump 10% this year due to the turmoil. In a bid to increase pressure on the junta over the Feb. 1 coup, the United […]
News

Oyetola swears in 5 judges

Posted on Author Our Reporters

OsunStateGovernor, Adegboyega Oyetola yesterday, sworn in five High Court judges, saying appointment of more judges was part of efforts to further strengthen the administration of justice and fortify the state’s strong and viable Bench that had superintended prompt and quality dispensation of justice. T his was even as the governor said the administration was committed […]
News

Presidency lists policies, projects delivered by Buhari’s administration

Posted on Author  Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

The Presidency has listed some policies and projects it considered outstanding delivered by President Muhammadu Buhari in the last six years.   Listed among ‘jinxes’ broken by the President, according to his spokesman, Femi Adesina, in a release Sunday were the announcement of the N287 billion net profit of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica