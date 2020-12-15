Education

Foundation empowers female students in Kebbi

Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi No fewer than 300 female students in Kebbi State have become beneficiaries of an empowerment scheme instituted by Halisa Foundation based in Kebbi.

 

The gesture by the Foundation, a charity and non-for profit organisation, was aimed at assisting the less-privileged students to engage in petty businesses with a view to enhancing their well-being.

 

While presenting cash to the beneficiaries during the ceremony, which took place at the Abdullahi Gwandu palace in Birnin Kebbi, the Chairman of the Foundation, Alhaji Yusuf Haruna Rashid, said that the gesture was to enable the female students to establish small business in order to make them self-reliance.

 

He, therefore, said that the programme was streamlined to assist the female students across secondary schools in the state capital, and enjoined them to use the money judiciously.

 

Besides, he also added that the grants were to enable them to establish and engage in small scale businesses such as weaving, tailoring and sales of Akara, among other trades.

 

The Foundation, according to Rashid, had so far spent over N3 million, which was distributed to the beneficiaries. He said the programme, which will be a continuous exercise, would be sustained with a view to equip more beneficiaries to the self-reliant.

 

Responding, one of the beneficiaries of the scheme, Aisha Hassan of Amina Unity Secondary School, thanked the Chairman of the Foundation and assured him that they will make good use of the money.

