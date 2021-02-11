News

Foundation empowers widows, orphans in Aba

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

Unveiling The Veiled Foundation, an arm of the Shekhinah Glory Ministries, Abuja yesterday doled 5000 bags of rice to widows, orphans and the less-privileged in Osisioma Local Government Area of Abia State. The Foundation also selected over 100 orphans it planned to sponsor for the forthcoming West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) 2021 in continuation of its scholarship programme for the needy. Addressing recipients of the gifts at the Ngwa High School, Abayi-Aba, Prophetess Rose Kelvin, the founder of the Foundation said that God gave her tears wiping mandate which she must adhere to all the days of her life.

The Foundation’s proprietress, Kelvin, who hailed from Osisioma Ngwa LGA of Abia State, but married to Anambra State’s born Dr. Kelvin Nwafor, General Overseer of the Shekhinah Glory Ministries, Abuja said she would continue to rescue the needy and the less-privileged in the state. She said: “It’s a tear wiping mandate that the Lord has given to me to remove pains from the life of people, widows, orphans and manner if afflicted People. “There’s hunger in the land and it touches me to see people crying. I don’t like to eat alone.

The kingdom of God is the kingdom of given. God gave his son, Christ, the son gave his life and the spirit gave the gift. “It’s ideal we follow that path. It’s not proper to preach to people who are hungry without giving them something to feed with it. I’m not a politician. I’m a preacher of the gospel and this is the mandate given to me by God to be a philanthropist. “Unveiling the veiled is under Shekhinah Glory Ministry owned by my husband, Dr. Kelvin Nwafor. It’s not a church; it’s a platform where the poor are met. “If I don’t do this for others to see, I don’t know how they can be motivated. I don’t have it all, but I’m calling all those who have to start helping all those in need because it’s important.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NCDC confirms four deaths, 712 new COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed four new deaths and 712 fresh coronavirus infections. The agency confirmed the new cases in its update for December 25, 2020. The new positive samples were recorded in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and Lagos had the most cases with 388 infections. […]
News

Trump says he’ll be ‘right eventually’, COVID-19 will ‘disappear’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Donald Trump has said he will “be right eventually” that coronavirus will “disappear” – as he insisted a surge in cases in the US would be brought under control. The president made the statements in a wide-ranging interview in which he also refused to say whether he would accept the result if he loses […]
News

#EndSARS protesters gathering hoodlums to unleash mayhem on citizens in Abuja, Lagos – Group alleges

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Some well-meaning Nigerians, under the aegis of March4Nigeria, say some purported EndSARS protesters are mobilising hoodlums to wreak havoc in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and Lagos.  According to the group, these extremist elements will relaunch violent uprisings under the guise that their members are being hounded.  The group said they will also blame the routine law […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica