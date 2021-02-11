Foundation empowers widows, orphans in Aba

Unveiling The Veiled Foundation, an arm of the Shekhinah Glory Ministries, Abuja yesterday doled 5000 bags of rice to widows, orphans and the less-privileged in Osisioma Local Government Area of Abia State. The Foundation also selected over 100 orphans it planned to sponsor for the forthcoming West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) 2021 in continuation of its scholarship programme for the needy. Addressing recipients of the gifts at the Ngwa High School, Abayi-Aba, Prophetess Rose Kelvin, the founder of the Foundation said that God gave her tears wiping mandate which she must adhere to all the days of her life.

The Foundation’s proprietress, Kelvin, who hailed from Osisioma Ngwa LGA of Abia State, but married to Anambra State’s born Dr. Kelvin Nwafor, General Overseer of the Shekhinah Glory Ministries, Abuja said she would continue to rescue the needy and the less-privileged in the state. She said: “It’s a tear wiping mandate that the Lord has given to me to remove pains from the life of people, widows, orphans and manner if afflicted People. “There’s hunger in the land and it touches me to see people crying. I don’t like to eat alone.

The kingdom of God is the kingdom of given. God gave his son, Christ, the son gave his life and the spirit gave the gift. “It’s ideal we follow that path. It’s not proper to preach to people who are hungry without giving them something to feed with it. I’m not a politician. I’m a preacher of the gospel and this is the mandate given to me by God to be a philanthropist. “Unveiling the veiled is under Shekhinah Glory Ministry owned by my husband, Dr. Kelvin Nwafor. It’s not a church; it’s a platform where the poor are met. “If I don’t do this for others to see, I don’t know how they can be motivated. I don’t have it all, but I’m calling all those who have to start helping all those in need because it’s important.

Like this: Like Loading...