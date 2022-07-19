Foundation feeds over 500 vulnerable persons, street children in Lagos

Flora Onwudiwe The African Refugees Foundation (AREF), a non-profit organisation, recently took to the streets to feed over 500 vulnerable persons, including 200 children, to mark World Refugees Day, with the theme; “whoever, whatever, whenever. Everyone has got a right to seek safety”. The event which was witnessed by members of the board of Trustees of AREF, also had friends of the foundation who arrived from the United Kingdom and United States of America and others from within the country, all gathered at the Surulere headquarters to solicit for funds and speak on the challenges of AREF in its 32 years of existence. Members of the foundation who went to resettlement centres in Okooba at Ebute Metta, Surulere axis of Lawanson, Idiaraba, Ojuelegba, Mushin and Iyana Ipaja axis shared both raw and cooked food to refugees and Internally Displaced Persons. The Project Executive Officer, AREF, Mr. Wole Adediran, said that, “We went to the resettlement centre Okooba Ebute Metta, we fed 100 heads including 200 children, per location with raw and cooked food. “They appreciated our intervention, they were asking for more food. What we saw was future of time bomb waiting to explode. It should be a continuous exercise, so that people would get to know what we are doing as a Foundation.” Also, Mrs. Florence Etuk, member of AREF said, “What I observed was that a lot of people are hungry, especially the helpless. We saw people that did not eat food the previous night before we arrived, but thank God for this foundation, we saw children crying for food, their parents were praying for the foundation, but I pray that the foundation will be able to do more for them.” The Senior Adviser, AREF, Professor Kolawole Raheem, described the circumstances that led vulnerable persons into a secluded environment to be bad leadership, “Some people are refugees, not by their own doings, but because of somebody wanting to be in power, so we have to appreciate those who are remembering the refugees today. “There is no substitute for peace and that is because violence emanates from an avoidable crisis, which our political and traditional leader created through their actions and inactions. And we can take Nigeria as an example of that, we would do a lot for Nigeria becoming refugees in the near future.”

