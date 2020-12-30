Foundation fetes underprivileged children to end of year party

A non-profit organisation, Dolly Children Foundation, in collaboration with Flourish Root Foundation, recently hosted some underprivileged children to an elaborate Christmas/end of year party.

Venue was PTEM Private School compound, Oke-Afa, Magboro, Ogun State.

It was tagged ‘2020 BOLD’ (Brave Orphans Leading Destinies maiden edition) Christmas Party Project.

Speaking at the event, Flourish Roots Foundation Founder, Mrs Adesola Oluwasanya stated that the 2020 BOLD Christmas Party Project, which is in its maiden edition, was organised for orphans living with caregivers or extended families.

She added that Fourish Roots Foundation, being a non-government and nonprofit organisation, was established to provide shelter, education and clothing for the less privileged, and this time of the year, being a time when people do reach out most to orphanages, they have thought it necessary that they do forget those ones living with caregivers in remote communities.

“FRF was birth with the desire to help many children out of poverty and lack of emotional care by creating a better future for them,” she explained.

Also speaking at the event, Aedolapo Osutunyi, Founder of Dolly Children Foundation, said the party became a priority after they received letters from the children they cater for in the communities, informing them how bleak this Yuletide would be for them because of the downward economic situation of their parents or guardian.

“COVID-19 struck and affected many families. Children we work with wrote more than 100 letters to us telling us how boring this Christmas would be for them because people they live with or depending on do not have enough to cater for them. In our foundation, we focus on orphans that are living with relatives, caregivers or guardians.

“We work with children that are at risk of dropping out of school or have already dropped out of school. We try to put them back in schools by organising educational programs centered around helping them stay in school. We have reading clubs, summer coaching and other exciting things that private schools do that cannot be found in the public schools or the community. We focus on communities that have high risk of children dropping out of school. And this Ibadan express way is a high risk area. There are still people living in mud houses here,” she said.

She added that orphans are always at the mercy of their caregivers and guardians. Most of their caregivers maltreat them and use them as slaves.

“We have cases of children that have sickle sell anaemia and they are sent to do hard labour at vulcanizer’s shop, fetch two drums of water morning and night. Most of them are not cared for at home. We have cases of children that eat once or twice in a week. We try to change such narratives for them by taking up all their educational costs. Some of these children, their caregivers tell them that their destinies does not warrant them going to school,” she said.

“Dolly Children Foundation was founded with a vision to create equal opportunities for all under-served African children through education, with a mission of inspiring the African child adopt 21st century skills through education, capacity building, and advocacy programmes,” she explained.

