Metro & Crime

Foundation fetes underprivileged children to end of year party

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Foundation fetes underprivileged children to end of year party

 

A non-profit organisation, Dolly Children Foundation, in collaboration with Flourish Root Foundation, recently hosted some underprivileged children to an elaborate Christmas/end of year party.
Venue was PTEM Private School compound, Oke-Afa, Magboro, Ogun State.
It was tagged ‘2020 BOLD’ (Brave Orphans Leading Destinies maiden edition) Christmas Party Project.
Speaking at the event, Flourish Roots Foundation Founder, Mrs Adesola Oluwasanya stated that the  2020 BOLD Christmas Party Project, which is in its maiden edition, was organised for orphans living with caregivers or extended families.
She added that Fourish Roots Foundation, being a non-government and nonprofit organisation, was established to provide shelter, education and clothing for the less privileged, and this time of the year, being a time when people do reach out most to orphanages, they have thought it necessary that they do forget those ones living with caregivers in remote communities.
“FRF was birth with the desire to help many children out of poverty and lack of emotional care by creating a better future for them,” she explained.
Also speaking at the event, Aedolapo Osutunyi, Founder of Dolly Children Foundation, said the party became a priority after they received letters from the children they cater for in the communities, informing them how bleak this Yuletide would be for them because of the downward economic situation of their parents or guardian.
“COVID-19 struck and affected many families. Children we work with wrote more than 100 letters to us telling us how boring this Christmas would be for them because people they live with or depending on do not have enough to cater for them. In our foundation, we focus on orphans that are living with relatives, caregivers or guardians.
“We work with children that are at risk of dropping out of school or have already dropped out of school. We try to put them back in schools by organising educational programs centered around helping them stay in school. We have reading clubs, summer coaching and other exciting things that private schools do that cannot be found in the public schools or the community. We focus on communities that have high risk of children dropping out of school. And this Ibadan express way is a high risk area. There are still people living in mud houses here,” she said.
She added that orphans are always at the mercy of their caregivers and guardians. Most of their caregivers maltreat them and use them as slaves.
“We have cases of children that have sickle sell anaemia and they are sent to do hard labour at vulcanizer’s shop, fetch two drums of water morning and night. Most of them are not cared for at home. We have cases of children that eat once or twice in a week. We try to change such  narratives for them by taking up all their educational costs. Some of these children, their caregivers tell them that their destinies does not warrant them going to school,” she said.
“Dolly Children Foundation was founded with a vision to create equal opportunities for all under-served African children through education, with a mission of inspiring the African child adopt 21st century skills through education, capacity building, and advocacy programmes,” she explained.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

60 artisans become millionaires in Dangote Cement promo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Sixty people have so far emerged millionaires nationwide in the on-going Dangote Cement Bag of Goodies Promo Season 2. The management of the cement company said no palliative could be better than the prize money won by the customers in the era of coronavirus pandemic.   The company’s Director of Marketing, Mrs. Funmi Sanni, explained […]
Metro & Crime

Couple in court for cutting corpse’s head, hands

Posted on Author Lateef Dada Osogbo

Police have arraigned a 60-year-old man, Ashifat Okunade, and his wife, Ashifat Mariam, before a Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, for allegedly cutting the head and hands of a corpse. The police prosecutor, Mr. John Idoko, in a substituted charge at the weekend, told the court that the couple conspired with others, still […]
Metro & Crime

Lebanon inmates break doors, die in car crash after jail-break

Posted on Author Reporter

    Five prisoners have died when their getaway car hit a tree after a mass jail-break in Lebanon. A total of 69 prisoners managed to break down their cell doors at the jail near Beirut in the early hours, reports the BBC. Fifteen prisoners were caught, state news agency NNA said. One was returned […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica