Foundation gets CEO

Africa Public Health Foundation has appointed Dr Ebere Okereke as chief executive officer In a statement by the foundation, her wealth of experience spanned 30 years as a global health physician in various fields, notably in the United Kingdom, Kenya, Ethiopia, Nigeria and Trinidad & Tobago. It added that Okereke would bring a depth of expertise in leadership, change management, system strengthening and organisational development into the company, saying that this would include programme design and implementation team building, stakeholder engagement and management communication, training, advocacy, report writing, presentation and generally technical expertise in public and global health. She has co-authored e-learning resources for the UK’s Royal College of General Practitioners and the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM).

