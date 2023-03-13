Business

Foundation gets CEO

Africa Public Health Foundation has appointed Dr Ebere Okereke as chief executive officer In a statement by the foundation, her wealth of experience spanned 30 years as a global health physician in various fields, notably in the United Kingdom, Kenya, Ethiopia, Nigeria and Trinidad & Tobago. It added that Okereke would bring a depth of expertise in leadership, change management, system strengthening and organisational development into the company, saying that this would include programme design and implementation team building, stakeholder engagement and management communication, training, advocacy, report writing, presentation and generally technical expertise in public and global health. She has co-authored e-learning resources for the UK’s Royal College of General Practitioners and the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM).

AfDB hires Nigerian as risk officer

African Development Bank (AfDB) has appointed Ifedayo Orimoloye as its Group Chief Risk Officer (GCRO).   The bank said in a statement that the appointment would be effective April 1, 2021. Orimoloye will lead the preparation and implementation of strategic plans within the bank’s overall risk management framework, including its risk appetite statement, credit risk, […]
Dangote refinery may help end Nigeria’s forex crisis’

Nigeria’s perennial foreign exchange crisis could be resolved this year with the expected take-off of the Dangote refinery project, analysts at CardinalStone Research have said. In a new report, the analysts also predicted that the commencement of op-erations at the refinery, as well as the information technology (IT) sector’s rapid growth, would significantly influence the […]
9mobile hires CFO

Emerging Markets Telecommunication Services (EMTS) Limited, operator of 9mobile, has appointed Mrs Nkem Oni-Egboma as chief financial officer. She brings to 9mobile a rich work experience in the financial services industry with expertise in business strategy, business development, international trade services, internal control and audit, treasury operations functions and risk management. Oni-Egboma obtained a degree […]

