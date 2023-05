Sickle Cell Foundation Nigeria (SCFN) has appointed the Chief Executive Officer of Amni International Petroleum Development Company Limited, Tunde Afolabi as new board chairman.

He took over the chairmanship of the SCFN Board from Prof. Olu Akinyanju, the founder and first chairman of the foundation. Afolabi was appointed to champion and drive the foundation’s mission of seeking effective solutions to problems associated with sickle cell disorder in Nigeria and beyond.