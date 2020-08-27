Foundation gives awards to 40 global youth achievers

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Make Me Elegant Foundation, is set to recognise 40 young people across the globe. Its founder, Mrs. Kehinde Okoroafor, who is also the CEO of Nextlevelhair Manufacturing, said that her passion in helping and empowering young people in many countries was the reason for recognising remarkable youths in 25 countries. Okoriafor added that interacting and working with young widows, young women and young people in 13 different countries, had given her and her team firsthand experience with youths’ positive impact in various leadership capacities, ranging from humanitarian to environmental and technological advancements for their various countries. This, according to her, gave birth to the award.

The award, which will be held virtually on Saturday, August 29, is tagged: “Projecting a new global breed.” Okoriafor said the nominees were selected from individual nominations through a very transparent process by credible members of the board. Among dignitaries expected to grace the occasion on social media conference are the representative of Her Majesty, the Queen of England, Dr. Erima Bell, MBE DL JP, United Kingdom and founder, Young Interfaith, United Kingdom, Yusuf Tai. Make Me Elegant Foundation has empowered over 5000 young women. It also leads the initiative in rescuing and repatriating women and young girls who are victims of human trafficking and modern day slavery. It recently rescued a number of Nigerian girls from Lebanon and Oman.

Like this: Like Loading...