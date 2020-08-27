Metro & Crime

Foundation gives awards to 40 global youth achievers

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye Comments Off on Foundation gives awards to 40 global youth achievers

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Make Me Elegant Foundation, is set to recognise 40 young people across the globe. Its founder, Mrs. Kehinde Okoroafor, who is also the CEO of Nextlevelhair Manufacturing, said that her passion in helping and empowering young people in many countries was the reason for recognising remarkable youths in 25 countries. Okoriafor added that interacting and working with young widows, young women and young people in 13 different countries, had given her and her team firsthand experience with youths’ positive impact in various leadership capacities, ranging from humanitarian to environmental and technological advancements for their various countries. This, according to her, gave birth to the award.

The award, which will be held virtually on Saturday, August 29, is tagged: “Projecting a new global breed.” Okoriafor said the nominees were selected from individual nominations through a very transparent process by credible members of the board. Among dignitaries expected to grace the occasion on social media conference are the representative of Her Majesty, the Queen of England, Dr. Erima Bell, MBE DL JP, United Kingdom and founder, Young Interfaith, United Kingdom, Yusuf Tai. Make Me Elegant Foundation has empowered over 5000 young women. It also leads the initiative in rescuing and repatriating women and young girls who are victims of human trafficking and modern day slavery. It recently rescued a number of Nigerian girls from Lebanon and Oman.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Edo: Gunmen kill two policemen in businessman’s kidnap attempt

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

Kidnappers have shot dead two policemen attached to the Managing Director of a popular eatery, GT Plaza, in Benin, Edo State. The heavily armed men had on Wednesday night trailed the convoy of the GT Plaza boss, Elder Pius Omofuma, with the intent of kidnapping him. The suspects were said to have attempted to force […]
Metro & Crime

Drunk monkey gets life behind bars for attacking 250 humans

Posted on Author Reporter

  Most monkeys are no more than about 2 feet tall, but they’re known to be as much as four times stronger than humans. That’s how one drunk monkey named Kalua was able to tear through 250 people — and kill one — while on a rampage in India. This week, zookeepers at Kanpur Zoological Park […]
Metro & Crime

Noise pollution: Lagos seals RCCG parish, eatery, others

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) yesterday sealed houses, churches, eateries and other facilities for noise pollution and other infractions. Structures sealed included residential buildings situated at 21B, Akin Ogunlewe Street, Victoria Island; Christ   The Convener Stone (a parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG) at 7, Oguntona Crescent, Gbagada Phase 1; […]

%d bloggers like this: