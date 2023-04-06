Foundation holds cohort induction,calls for parity in workplace

The Funmi Babington- Ashaye (FBA) Foundation has held its Second Cohort Induction as part of its activities to mark this year’s International Women Day celebration just as it advocated for equality in the workplace. In her opening remarks at the event which took place virtually and physically recently, Coach Lola Adeleye, President, FBA Mentoring Programme, charged the inductees to make good use of the programme to acquire more knowledge to become full fledge 360-degree woman. “Today marks the begging of an exciting moment in your life as you embark on the path of growth, learning and developing with exciting guidance and support from your mentors. “As inductees you have been chosen because of your potential, your eagerness to learn and desire to make a positive impact in your life and the lives of other people. “Over the next few months, you will have the opportunity to work closely with your mentors and engage in meaningful conversation to learn and receive guidance and feedback that will help you to develop the right expertise and skills to achieve your objective. “I urge you to make the most of this opportunity by being proactive, by demonstrating the willingness to learn and to grow. Remember that your mentors are here to support. Ultimately, it’s up to you to take ownership of your development. “The question is no longer do you have a mentor? Because you already have them. The question is how are you going to maximize your mentoring. I want each one of you to take that question away.

I will give you two ways that you can do that. “Firstly, the responsibility lies with you by being prepared. How are you going to be prepared? Take the initiative to schedule your session with your mentor: be punctual, complete the session forms. “The second way to maximise your mentoring is to take action by telling your mentor: here is what you told me. Here is what I heard. Here is what I heard you say. Here is what I did. Did I do it right? Could I improve on it? You could say these are my wins and these are my challenges and now can I ask you more questions? Could you help me on this and that now? “My desire, the desire of the Executive of this Foundation, the desire of the mentors is that every one of you will leave this progamme as fully fledge 360 women. “It means that you will be wonderfully wise, working with grace, overcoming with smiles on your face, walking majestic in your movement, commanding and ambitious in your pursuits, never neglecting to nurture those that comes around. As a 360 woman, you will not be afraid to speak your mind and doing it respectfully. Never let other people define you. Addressing the inductees, the Chairman/Founder of FBA Foundation who is also the Managing Director/ CEO of Risk Analyst Insurance Brokers Limited, Dr (Mrs) Funmi Babington-Ashaye, commended the President of the Foundation, Coach Lola Adeleye, for her contribution to the Foundation event as she thanked the Mentors for the great works they have been doing over the years. While welcoming the new inductee, she told them that they are in for a new beginning for transformation, a new beginning in the way they are going to carry themselves going forward.

