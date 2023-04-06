Business

Foundation holds cohort induction,calls for parity in workplace

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Funmi Babington- Ashaye (FBA) Foundation has held its Second Cohort Induction as part of its activities to mark this year’s International Women Day celebration just as it advocated for equality in the workplace. In her opening remarks at the event which took place virtually and physically recently, Coach Lola Adeleye, President, FBA Mentoring Programme, charged the inductees to make good use of the programme to acquire more knowledge to become full fledge 360-degree woman. “Today marks the begging of an exciting moment in your life as you embark on the path of growth, learning and developing with exciting guidance and support from your mentors. “As inductees you have been chosen because of your potential, your eagerness to learn and desire to make a positive impact in your life and the lives of other people. “Over the next few months, you will have the opportunity to work closely with your mentors and engage in meaningful conversation to learn and receive guidance and feedback that will help you to develop the right expertise and skills to achieve your objective. “I urge you to make the most of this opportunity by being proactive, by demonstrating the willingness to learn and to grow. Remember that your mentors are here to support. Ultimately, it’s up to you to take ownership of your development. “The question is no longer do you have a mentor? Because you already have them. The question is how are you going to maximize your mentoring. I want each one of you to take that question away.

I will give you two ways that you can do that. “Firstly, the responsibility lies with you by being prepared. How are you going to be prepared? Take the initiative to schedule your session with your mentor: be punctual, complete the session forms. “The second way to maximise your mentoring is to take action by telling your mentor: here is what you told me. Here is what I heard. Here is what I heard you say. Here is what I did. Did I do it right? Could I improve on it? You could say these are my wins and these are my challenges and now can I ask you more questions? Could you help me on this and that now? “My desire, the desire of the Executive of this Foundation, the desire of the mentors is that every one of you will leave this progamme as fully fledge 360 women. “It means that you will be wonderfully wise, working with grace, overcoming with smiles on your face, walking majestic in your movement, commanding and ambitious in your pursuits, never neglecting to nurture those that comes around. As a 360 woman, you will not be afraid to speak your mind and doing it respectfully. Never let other people define you. Addressing the inductees, the Chairman/Founder of FBA Foundation who is also the Managing Director/ CEO of Risk Analyst Insurance Brokers Limited, Dr (Mrs) Funmi Babington-Ashaye, commended the President of the Foundation, Coach Lola Adeleye, for her contribution to the Foundation event as she thanked the Mentors for the great works they have been doing over the years. While welcoming the new inductee, she told them that they are in for a new beginning for transformation, a new beginning in the way they are going to carry themselves going forward.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

AfDB, WHO, others partner on public health investments

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The African Development Bank (AfDB), the World Health Organisation (WHO)Regional Office for Africa and their partners in the Harmonisation for Health in Africa Initiative have published “A Practical Guide to Value for Money in the Health Sector in Africa,” to help governments on the continent address public health investments, the bank said in a press […]
Business

FirstBank sponsors African Patrons Cup polo tournament

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Preparation for this year’s First Bank of Nigeria Limited sponsored Emir of Zazzau African Patrons Cup and Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign are gathering momentum, according to a press release by the lender. Th statement said that the African Patrons cup is an annual polo tournament which features Low, Medium and High goal teams from all […]
Business

Access Bank identifies eight African countries for expansion

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Access Bank Plc has identified eight African countries for a potential expansion as it seeks to benefit from a continental- wide free trade pact. Access Bank plans “to expand to high-potential markets, leveraging the benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Area,” Chief Executive Officer, Herbert Wigwe, said on an investor call on Tuesday. The […]

Leave a Reply