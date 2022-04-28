Foundation invests USD 55m for COVID-19 vaccination support

The Rockefeller Foundation has announced the launch of the Global Vaccination Initiative, a USD 55 million investment over two years to support country-led efforts to fully vaccinate 90 per cent of the most at-risk populations in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Caribbean. With this new initiative, the Foundation is focusing its global health resources on supporting locally-driven interventions to increase vaccine demand – access, trust, and information – that have been consistently underestimated, misunderstood, and underfunded in the global COVID-19 response to date, while leveraging data from trusted, credible sources to strengthen health systems and ensure they are meeting the needs of the most vulnerable populations. COVID-19 vaccines still represent the world’s best chance at sustainably managing and overcoming the pandemic, yet two years into the pandemic, vaccination rates remain severely inequitable: only 15 per cent of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose, while high-income countries deploy third or even fourth booster shots.
