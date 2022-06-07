Foundation kicks against child molestation, abuse, violation

As Nigerian children joined the peers across the world to celebrate this year’s International Children’s Day, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), under the aegis of the Best Life For African Child (BLAC) Foundation, staged a Children’s Day Solidarity Walk in Ogun State against bullying, drug abuse, cultism, ritual killings, child abuse, sexual abuse, child violation and child starvation. The walk, which was held on May 27, 2022, began at Ifo/ Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State to the palace of Olota of Ota in Ogun State with students from different schools in the locality and members of the Foundation, who were joined by law enforcement agents, including operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the police to maintain law and orders, as well as to guide and ensure the protection of the children during the solidarity walk. The organisers, who said the walk was to sensitise members of the public about the various challenges facing the children at home, school and society at large, added that it was primarily against bullying, drug abuse, cultism, ritual killings, child abuse, sexual abuse, child violation and child starvation. The members of the NGO and children, who carried placards of various inscriptions, also distributed flyers to sensitise passersby, shop owners and other members of the public. Speaking during the walk, the President of the Foundation, Tubosun Folarin, explained that the Children’s Day Solidarity Walk is staged to curb the vices and the high rate of delinquencies and abuse of children in the society. He said: “As a result of the issues of child molestation, negligence and infringement on child’s rights in the society, our group, BLAC Foundation is using this Walk as an opportunity to project children’s rights and challenges through our platform. We are out to create awareness about the dangers which the child passes through. In view of this, we are set to enlighten the world to restraint from vices such as hooliganism, bullying, drug abuse, cultism, sexual abuse and child violation against children.” Folarin, who also spoke about the importance of the walk to the society at large, however, added: “The foundation and future of every society is about children. If they are the foundation then they should matter a lot. Our Foundation is out to enlighten and educate the society and create awareness in the society on the need to shun child negligence and other vices against them. “The society should see children in a new light by learning how to stand up for every child. If every child is properly and equally attended to, then our society would be a better place.” According to him, BLAC Foundation’s focus is on children while at the same time, we are also focused on sensitisation of adults because issues related to children are also intertwined with adults. Today is Children’s Day, and since it is their day, the world’s spotlights should be on children.” He lamented that environmental crises and saddening news about alarming cases of child’s molestation, kidnapping and drug abuse, saying this propelled the birth of the maiden edition of the programme.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...