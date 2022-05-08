News

Foundation lauds Oladeji-John Brown’s community development strides

Posted on

A Non-governmental organisation, Doraj Foundation, with focus on educational advancement and entrepreneurial development in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, has commended Dr. Akinwunmi Oladeji-John Brown for his laudable contributions to the upliftment of the town.

 

The Administrator of the Foundation, Dr. Kehinde Babarinde stated in a statement that Oladeji John Brown has been a notable agent of transformation in Ogbomoso land through various programmes aimed at uplifting the people.

Oladeji-John Brown is the Chief Visioner of the Doraj Foundation

 

Babarinde said that it is the selfless sacrifice of Oladeji John Brown that informed his recent election as the President of the Ogbomoso Recreation Club (ORC).

 

According to him, Oladeji – John Brown will use his influence and immense network to further engender overall development of Ogbomoso land in his new capacity.

 

Babarinde added that it is on record that Oladeji Brown‘s financial contributions through Doraj Foundation has supported educational advancement in Ogbomosoland and sponsored conferences on entrepreneurial youth development.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

