Foundation lifts 558 students’ education

No fewer than 558 pupils, students and others have become recipients of this year’s edition of a scholarship scheme instituted by a Non- Governmental Organisation (NGO), the Bayo and Bunmi Babalola Foundation (BBBF).

The beneficiaries of the 2022 edition of the scholarships, according to the Founder, Pastor Sunday Adebayo Babalola, comprise 69 students in Junior Secondary School (JS3), 69 Senior Secondary School (SS3), 188 students from tertiary institutions across the country and 165 others.

He stated that a total of 1,853 pupils and students had so far benefited from the scholarship scheme. Speaking at the scholarship presentation event, which took place at Omu-Aran, Headquarters of Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, Babalola said they were excited with the testimonies and feedback being received concerning the scheme, particularly the progress of the beneficiaries of the scholarship scheme. He said: “We are grateful to God for the beneficiaries of the scholarships and we urge them to keep the flag flying.

They must continue to be studious, diligent, hardworking and above all God fearing. They must continue to be good ambassadors of their families, schools and communities as well as this foundation. “We are immensely grateful to God, the Great Provider, Who has been providing the resources for the actualisation of this laudable programme.

“We have made this humongous investment, not because we have all the money, but as our willingness to sacrifice and a show of commitment to the educational advancement of the younger generation. We believe in Luke 12:48 that To whomsoever much is given, of him shall be much required. We believe firmly that every child should have good education as education is the bedrock of societal growth and advancement.

Education is instrumental to the emergence of outstanding professionals, business tycoons, local government, state, national and world leaders. Without education, the society, and the world at large will not only stagnate but also retrogress. Crimes, poverty, sickness, insecurity and total darkness will overwhelm the world without education.”

Babalola described as mindboggling the strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) that had dragged on for almost eight months, lamenting that the strike has paralysed academic activities and frustrated many students in public universities.

Reports, he added, indicated that the strike has led to human capital flights as some lecturers had abandoned the nation’s public university system in search of greener pastures abroad.

He added: “Incessant strikes in the nation’s educational system have also resulted in financial flights as many affluent parents and guardians now send their children and wards abroad or to private universities, respectively.

This education tourism, like its medical counterpart, has put tremendous stress on the nation’s foreign exchange thus leaving the country poorer, and adding more pressure to the scarce forex, which would have been available for industrial, commercial and other purposes.”

