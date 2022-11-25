Foundation, Netherlands partner to develop health sector

The Consulate of the Kingdom of Netherlands, in partnership with PharmAccess Foundation, the implementing partner for the Government of the Netherlands healthrelated activities, recently organised a three-day fact-finding mission to the Netherlands between October 18 and 20. This was the first ever fact-finding mission with delegates from Nigeria exploring healthcare innovations in the Netherland, and delegates agreed that the trip was very valuable in expanding their knowledge about advances in health technology and treatment. However, there was agreement that future fact-finding missions should include visits to pharmaceutical companies.

The need for publicprivate partnership solutions, with counterpart funding, are some of the financing solutions that need to be explored according to the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi. He made it clear that in Lagos, they were pushing to ensure they “work smart”, leveraging on multiple sources of funding to deliver one standard of healthcare that is benchmarked against international standards.

