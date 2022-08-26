News

Foundation offers Abia people free medical, surgical services

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

The Gregory Iyke Foundation yesterday commenced the last phase of its free medical and surgical outreach in the three senatorial districts of Abia State. The foundation, which is the brainchild of the Chancellor of Gregory University, Uturu (GUU), Professor Gregory Iyke Ibe, aims to use the outreach to attend to 15,000 persons with five thousand each targeted from the three senatorial districts. New Telegraph gathered that medical personnel present at the outreach includes physiotherapists, optometrists, ophthalmologists, surgeons and other medical doctors, who are on the ground to attend to sick people. The leader of the medical team, Dr Ekeoma Ojum-Ogwo, said the outreach has so far covered over seven thousand people from Abia Central, Abia North and Abia South senatorial districts. “The outreach covered medical and surgical services. However, people come with multiple problems and the best we could do is to carry out diagnoses. After the test, we’ll now know whatever is wrong with them.

 

Our Reporters

