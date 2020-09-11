Foundation offers mentorship for First Class Muslim students

The First-Class Muslim Foundation (FCMF), a nongovernmental organisation that celebrates and mentors exceptional Muslim students and graduates, has held its first leadership programme on the video conferencing platform, Zoom. The event, which was held for five days, kicked off on Friday, August 14, 2020, and ended on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, was aimed at providing mentorship in critical thinking, goal setting, core competence and negotiation skills to the attendees of the event who were predominantly Muslim youths. According to the executive director of the foundation, Mr Abolore Sobayo, FCMF, which came into existence in 2017, was the brainchild of Mr Sulaimon Ogunmuyiwa, chairman of the Incorporated Trustee of the Foundation. He had been privileged to attend a function where 36 first class Muslim graduates were given awards for their outstanding academic performance hence he felt the need to create a residential leadership programme for first class Muslim graduates in Nigeria.

The programmed is designed to not only reward first-class Muslim youths with awards of outstanding performance but also support them in securing scholarship awards and other funding opportunities for postgraduate studies. With the foundation aiming to provide a sense of motivation for Muslim youths, their past conferences have been platforms through which they also hone the employability skills of young Muslim graduates from Nigeria’s institutions of higher learning and ultimately provide sustainable career paths that will spur Muslim youths to the peak of their endeavours in the shortest possible time. Sobayo said: “Within four years of organising the M-First Series Leadership Programme for firstclass Muslim graduates, a total of 223 first-class Muslim graduates have passed through the programme.” More in Home

