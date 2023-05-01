Foundation Offers Scholarship To 10 Children

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Akpoazaa Foundation, has offered scholarships to two students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka and eight others in primary and secondary schools.

The scholarship programme was in honour of Anambra-based billionaire businessman and the Chairman of Obijackson groups, Dr Ernest Azudialu Obiejesi, for his numerous community development efforts.

Giving the scholarships to the beneficiaries, Chairman of the Foundation, Hon Frank Igbojindu, said the awards was to show appreciation to what Dr Enerst Azudialu Obiejesi has done for the development of Okija community.

According to him, the scholarships will run for one year, covering the beneficiary’s school fees and others. He added that the programme is expected to cost over a million, saying 30 students will be the next set of beneficiaries.