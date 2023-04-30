Foundation Offers Scholarship To 10 Children

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Akpoazaa Foundation has offered scholarships to two students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka and eight others in primary and secondary schools.

The scholarship programme was to honour Anambra State billionaire businessman, the Chairman of Obijackson groups, Dr Enerst Azudialu Obiejesi for his numerous community development.

Giving the scholarships to the beneficiaries, the Chairman of the foundation, Hon. Frank Igbojindu said the awards were to show appreciation for what Dr. Enerst Azudialu Obiejesi has done to the development of the Okija community in the state.

According to him, the scholarships will run for one year, covering their school fees and others.

He said the programme is expected to cost him over a million, assuring that by next he will select 30 students.

” Obiejesi built children and women’s hospital in Okija, one of the best in West Africa, built Jesuit College in Okija, and placed over 50 students on scholarships, where he pays over one million naira per person every term.

“He tarred many roads in Okija and empowered many youths in the community. Infact, his philanthropic activities in Okija is overwhelming. He deserves honours” he said.

Igbojindu described Obijackson as a lover of education who has demonstrated a love for education in many ways.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Principal of Okija Grammar School Mrs Udensi Nkechi commended the benefactor for his wonderful gesture, noting that such a gesture will assist parents in training their children with little pains.

According to her, Okija grammar school has three children who benefited from the scholarships and the school is happy about that.

She stated that parents are finding it difficult to pay their children’s school fees and when this kind of g gesture comes up, it alleviates the pains they go through paying children’s school fees.

“One of the beneficiaries’ parents, Mr Humphrey Okonkwo, a farmer expressed gratitude to Akpoazaa Foundation for coming up with the initiative to help the poor in the community.

Mr Okonkwo said that he is hopeful that the scholarship will assist him greatly, noting that he is struggling to train one of his children as the success will get to others.

One of the beneficiaries, Miss Okonkwo Chinaza Favour, a 200-level student of the Department of Human Anatomy, College Health Sciences Nnewi campus Nnamdi Azikiwe University thanked the organizer for the gesture.

She said that she was excited about being among those who were selected for the scholarships.

“The 23 years student of Human Anatomy noted that she is privileged to be one of the beneficiaries and would never take the scholarships for granted.

“I am sure this investment in me will yield positive results. I will not disappoint my parents and the sponsor of the scholarship and my community.

“I am going to make my community proud because this sacrifice and love cannot be in vain” she added.

One of the natives of Okija, Mr Chidi Nwaeji also expressed joy over the Akpoazaa Foundation’s gesture to the community.

According to him, these are the kind of things the community is praying to be happening every time.