Foundation offers scholarships to indigent pupils

A Non-governmental organisation (NGO), the Special Foundation (TSF), has offered full l scholarships to at least 10 under-privileged pupils of Bridge International Academies in Lagos and Osun states for primary and secondary school education.

 

According to the Founder of the Foundation, Mr. Seyi Akinwale, the scholarship covers tuition, books and other materials the beneficiaries needed to assist them function effectively through their primary and secondary education.

 

While presenting the scholarship to the pupils in Lagos, he noted that though education is key in nation building, the government cannot do it alone.

 

Akinwale, however, stated that the Foundation was established to provide and improve quality of leadership in the country and the entire African continent by extension, through improved access to education for less-privileged children. He said that the scholarship, which other schools in the state had already been privileged to enjoy, would be extended to cover more pupils in Bridge Academies by next academic session.

 

The Founder said: “It is making dreams come true in education for the children as it is the reason for the partnership with Bridge Nigeria to provide scholarship opportunities to the underprivileged in the society and to assist the government in giving such children a bright future.

 

“As part of the collaboration, an initial set of 10 pupils from Osun and Lagos Bridge International Academies have been offered full scholarships for their primary and post-primary education. “The scholarship opportunity will be extended to more children next term.

 

However, it is targeted at orphans and vulnerable children in disadvantaged communities to encourage and boost their education.”

 

The Managing Director, Bridge Nigeria, Ms Foyinsola Akinjayeju, commended TSF for its impact on the lives of less privileged children through scholarship and mentorship programmes, even as she expressed optimism that the TSF-Bridge partnership would lead to more collaborations and opportunities for more beneficiaries from Bridge.

Akinjayeju said: “In Bridge, we believe that a child’s potential should not be limited by his or her socio-economic status, hence our support for low income families through the access we provide to life changing education.

 

