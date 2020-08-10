Foundation organises code camp to empower Abia youths

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Unubiko Foundation, has said it will select 20 youths across Abia state for this year’s #Code- Camp Youth Empowerment Programme, which starts on Monday August 10, 2020.

In a statement by the Project Director, Unubiko Foundation, Dr. Benjamin Isani, the #CodeCamp initiative is an online digital sand leadership skills masterclass that is much more than teaching specific coding languages.

“The 20 successfully selected applicants will receive laptops, which they’ll use to commence the training, and afterwards use same to start their own businesses,” Dr Isani said.

According to him, “it is imperative that our young people in Abia get the opportunity to immerse themselves with relevant leadership and digital skills that is critical for them to effectively compete and survive in the today’s hi-tech economy.

“We aim to re-channel the negative vibes that some of our youths invest in unproductive ventures to something useful by starting to build enduring products and solutions that will power Africa with tech-innovation.”

The statement said the code camp would teach participants logical thinking and metaskills, such as mind-mapping and goal-setting developed during digital education, to help prepare young people to take their place in society as knowledgeable individuals instead of passive consumers.

The foundation noted that due to rising insecurity, youth unemployment and the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic, it has become necessary to accelerate the shift towards digitally-focused empowerment of youths in Abia State.

The Managing Partner of Derasoft Consulting, organisers of the programme, Mr. Young Ozogwu, while commending the gesture of Unubiko Foundation, said: “Time and time again, Unubiko has always come through for the poor, especially for the people of Abia State, lifting them up at every time of need.”

“To build young people’s digital skills is not just a niceto- have, but also it’s a need-tohave. Digital skills are critical to helping, inspiring and training the next generation of leaders. It is equally necessary to equip young people of today with necessary tools to become productive for themselves and the society.” Ozogwu added.

He further stated that: “Unubiko is an equal opportunity Foundation, we are encouraging our young women to seize this opportunity as well.”

