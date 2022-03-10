Foundation organises stakeholders for peaceful co-existence in Plateau

Musa Pam, Jos

The Gideon and Funmi Para-Mallam Foundation in collaboration with the British High Commission, Abuja, have engaged Plateau stakeholders in a peace dialogue to end the age-long vicious circle of violence ravaging the state.

The three-day peace dialogue initiative held at Crispan Hotels, Jos, the state capital, and drew participants from Barkin Ladi, Riyom, Bassa, Jos North, Jos South and Jos East LGAs respectively, cutting across both the Christian and Muslim faith.

It would be recalled that since 2001 Plateau had continued to witness different circles of violence with Bassa LGA now the epicentre of the attacks.

According to Dr. Gideon Para-Mallam, the founder of the Gideon and Funmi Para-Mallam Foundation, the aim of the initiative is to promote reconciliation and peaceful co-existence through peace building as a tool to de-escalate violence between Christians and Muslims in Plateau State and Nigeria.

He said: “We began with youths on Monday across the six LGAs where discuss at length and come up with solutions. We deliberated with about 86 women and their leaders on Tuesday looking at roles women play in peace building process and today we have brought together leaders of inter-religions and communities which will go a long way in addressing the issue of violence on the Plateau.

“We desire that people engage in practicing tolerance and forgiveness, we encourage people to promote the sense of justice and fairness for all in the state and in their various communities.”

In their goodwill messages: Deputy Imam of Jos Central Mosque, Sheikh Gazali Adam said peace is priceless and nothing can move on in Nigeria without peace.The representative of COCIN President, Rev. Dr. Stephen Vomdip acknowledged that peace is very important, saying: “Peace is a panacea to development and religion. Without peace which is God given people must commit themselves towards maintaining peace.”

However, Hajiya Fatima Suleiman, Executive Director of ICN Learning Center, Jos emphasize the need for parental guidance which is lacking in our communities, noting that women have a role to play to minimize the issues of gender based violence, criminality among children which is need to be included in their moral upbringing for us us to have a just society.

Paramount Ruler of Irigwe chiefdom, Brra Nggwe Rigwe, HRH Rev. Ronku Aka (rtd), said: “We need peace in our various communities on the Plateau to coexist despite the fact that we have different religions and tribes.”

