Foundation, others boost climate change among students, reward winners of competition

Winners of the Climate Change Essay Competition organised for secondary schools in Lagos State have been rewarded by the organisers of the contest. The competition was instituted and organised by NerdzFactory Foundation in collaboration with Access Corporation as part of its sustainability initiative and awareness programme. The schools were rewarded at the award presentation ceremony held at the state Ministry of Education Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos. The winners are Obele Community Senior High School, which represented by Eda-Samuel, Asepeolorunim Olufemi; Lagos Progressive Senior Secondary School also represented by Iroham Victory Chinaza; while New Era Senior Girls School, was represented by Chukwu Chioma Rita. To reward the winners for the performance in the essay competition, they smiled home with N120,000; N100,000 and N50,000, respectively. Dignitaries at the event were the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Education, Dr. Adetola Salau; Director Nerdz- Factory Foundation, Ade Olowojoba; Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Education, Mr Abayomi Abolaji; Director for Co-Curricular Activities District IV Science and Technology, Mrs Adenike Ajayi; principals and teachers from the schools. Underscoring the the importance of playing a role as a young person in the environment, Abolaji talked about the little habits such as proper disposing of waste in the surroundings, taking up bigger roles to combat climate change, which he said are role he is playing till date. On her part, Dr. Salau, reiterated the significance of the younger generation’s impact, saying she is impressed by how far the children have gone in participating in such a programme as this. Meanwhile, the Director of NerdzFactory Foundation, Olowojoba stated that the programme has proven that every young children’s voice matters, and hence opportunities such this breeds incredible potential to do great things. Therefore, he also noted that the youths should not allow their backgrounds to limit what they could do today and in the future in protecting and enhancing climate change and environmental sustainability. Olowojoba said: “Our goal for this programme is to provide opportunity for young people to learn about climate change and environmental sustainability, as well as to provide them with leadership opportunities to think creatively and address some of the difficulties we face as a people and society.”
