Foundation partners Kosofe LGA, present 300 free GCE forms to indigent students

The management of the SohCanToa Foundation and Kosofe Local Government Area, have impacted youths at the grassroots with free 300 GCE forms. At the Kosofe Council Secretariat for the official presentation of the free GCE forms, youths that had no money to obtain the forms were assisted. Speaking at the event, the founder of the foundation, Mrs. Solape Fayemi, said, “SohCanToa Foundation is a not for profit organisation and our vision is to provide food and education to underserved communities in Africa. We are delighted to be here to educate and collaborate with the leadership of Kosofe council to present 150 forms to students in this Community.

“Today we are so delighted to collaborate with the entire leadership of this local government area, because we have seen that they understand the value of education by investing in the future of this local government area. We are collaborating and presenting an extra 150 forms and we are so delighted about this.” Since the establishment of the Foundation in 2020, she said they have also partnered with government approved orphanage homes to sponsor educational costs and provide educational supplies to the children in Lagos State neighbourhood of Bariga, Oworosoki, Ikorodu and Gbagada. Chairman of the council, Moyosore Ogulewe, who started the education support initiative project since assuming office said, “If education is a barometer to measure the attainment of greatness and to achieve success, those of us at the helm of public affairs must prevail to give the needed opportunity to talented youths particularly the indigent’s ones who are willing to learn.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...