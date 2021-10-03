Foundation presents school bags, materials to Makoko pupils

A Non-governmental Organisation (NGO) Crystal Care Foundation has presented school bags, notebooks and water bottles to 50 pupils of Mayom Wisdom Academy Makoko, Lagos State. The founder of the foundation, Mimi Bumah said the educational materials will help the pupils in the new academic section.

Speaking at the presentation of the materials in Lagos at the weekend, Bumah said the focus of the foundation is on children living in slums and less-privileged children. She said the foundation is determined to assist and support out of school children in slums across Lagos.

She said: “We are having our outreach today. We reach out to widows and children that live in slums, not basically slums but less-privileged children. So we assist them with educational materials and if we have to do any work in the school like building projects and all of that, then we help them. For the widows, we equip and teach them things they can do like entrepreneurship skills to help them take care of their children.

“Today we are presenting school bags to 50 pupils. We have been here before and we just don’t want to go from place to place, we want to make sure that we are making an impact everywhere we go. So, we are focusing on this school because this is the first school we came to when we started. We wanted to do a building project for them last year but because of the COVID-19 pandemic we couldn’t do it.”

On his part, the proprietor of the school, Apostle Paul Aworetan, said the presentation would encourage the kids and give them a sense of belonging.

“It is a nice thing because it comes at the right time when some of the parents of the kids are struggling to buy the materials for them. Some of them cannot afford to buy school supplies for their children because some of the kids come with polythene bags and others with books in their hands to the school.

“We have also advised the parents that it is necessary for the kids to have school bags. But when this foundation comes around to give these children hope of using school bags, it is a step to success. I know it is going to speak well for the children’s life and their academic development. It will also relieve the parents of the stress of getting school bags because they are short of capital to purchase the schoolbags and other educational materials that are inside,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries, Hunmenu Abiodun thanked the foundation for remembering the school. He said the school bag and the writing material would help him a lot because there is no one to help.

“My father died when I was six years old and I am just managing and I believe it will help me a lot. I feel very happy and I’m so excited about the gift. And I say God bless them for what they have been doing for us.”

Like this: Like Loading...