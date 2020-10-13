Education

Foundation renovates classroom block in Edo school

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

The Oligie Community in Igbanke, Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State were agog last week as a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), under the aegis of the David and Margaret Ngegu (DAMAN) Foundation rehabilitated and donated a block of three classrooms with the state-ofthe- art facilities to one of the primary schools in the community.

 

The foundation, which also donated water facility, and over 3,000 branded notebooks to the school, instituted an annual educational fund of N200,000 to the best graduating pupil of the school.

 

While handing over the building and materials to the school, the Chairman of DAMAN Foundation, Mr. Sunday Ngegu, said the gesture was part of the foundation’s effort to enhance the standard of the school in memory of their late father, Mr. David Ngegu, who was a former pupil of the school.

 

He added that the event was also an honour to their mother, Mrs. Margaret Ngegu, whom, he said, stood behind their father to accord them quality education.

 

He said: “This foundation was set up in their honour to continue the legacies both of them had bequeathed to us, their children. We decided to prioritise education in this regard because our father, while alive made the education of his children and others a matter of utmost priority.

 

“Again, we decided to begin our educational developmental efforts from Oligie Primary School because, our father started his educational career from this same school many years ago.”

 

The Vice Chairman of Orhionmwon Local Government Council, Mr. Monday Igwuobase, while receiving the donation on behalf of the community and Edo State Government, however, commended the foundation for the gesture.

 

He noted that as part of deliberate efforts in salvaging the education sector, there was the urgent need for robust private and public collaboration, even as he particularly lauded the initiative of DAMAN Foundation for coming to the aid of the school and community at this period of critical needs of the school.

 

Igwuobase, therefore, appealed to other well-meaning sons and daughters of the community to take a cue from the foundation and lift a finger of assistance to the needy in the society.

 

In their various remarks, some of the community leaders, including the traditional ruler of the community, HRH Samuel Osunde; the Enogie of Ottah community, HRH Julius Isitor; President General of Igbanke Development Union (Worldwide), Mr. Arthur Usiagwu, and Mr. Ben Oghumu, lauded the foundation for its developmental efforts in the community.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

Next Rector’ll take over from where we stopped – ex-LASPOTECH Rector

Posted on Author with KAYODE OLANREWAJU

The immediate past Rector of the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu, Lagos, Mr. Oluyinka Sogunro spoke with KAYODE OLANREWAJU shortly before the expiration of his tenure, about his administration’s challenges, achievements, innovations by the institution and his expectations from the next Rector, among others     As the Rector of the polytechnic for five years, […]
Education

Caleb Varsity records giant strides in e-learning, distributes COVID-19 palliatives

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Caleb University, Imota, Lagos, which emerged one of the select institutions to commence e-learning without interrupting its academic calendar, has successfully conducted academic, training and other regular activities on the university’s online platform, with student enrolment on the e-learning platform moving from 8% on April 20 to almost 100% by the beginning of July 2020. […]
Education

Babalakin resigns as UNILAG Pro-Chancellor

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Pro-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Dr. Wale Babalakin(SAN), has resigned following alleged disagreement with the Federal Government on the Visitation Panel sent to the university. He said there were too many vested interests in UNILAG matter, who were not approaching the issues objectively. But he said it has come to a stage he […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: