Foundation renovates classroom block in Edo school

The Oligie Community in Igbanke, Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State were agog last week as a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), under the aegis of the David and Margaret Ngegu (DAMAN) Foundation rehabilitated and donated a block of three classrooms with the state-ofthe- art facilities to one of the primary schools in the community.

The foundation, which also donated water facility, and over 3,000 branded notebooks to the school, instituted an annual educational fund of N200,000 to the best graduating pupil of the school.

While handing over the building and materials to the school, the Chairman of DAMAN Foundation, Mr. Sunday Ngegu, said the gesture was part of the foundation’s effort to enhance the standard of the school in memory of their late father, Mr. David Ngegu, who was a former pupil of the school.

He added that the event was also an honour to their mother, Mrs. Margaret Ngegu, whom, he said, stood behind their father to accord them quality education.

He said: “This foundation was set up in their honour to continue the legacies both of them had bequeathed to us, their children. We decided to prioritise education in this regard because our father, while alive made the education of his children and others a matter of utmost priority.

“Again, we decided to begin our educational developmental efforts from Oligie Primary School because, our father started his educational career from this same school many years ago.”

The Vice Chairman of Orhionmwon Local Government Council, Mr. Monday Igwuobase, while receiving the donation on behalf of the community and Edo State Government, however, commended the foundation for the gesture.

He noted that as part of deliberate efforts in salvaging the education sector, there was the urgent need for robust private and public collaboration, even as he particularly lauded the initiative of DAMAN Foundation for coming to the aid of the school and community at this period of critical needs of the school.

Igwuobase, therefore, appealed to other well-meaning sons and daughters of the community to take a cue from the foundation and lift a finger of assistance to the needy in the society.

In their various remarks, some of the community leaders, including the traditional ruler of the community, HRH Samuel Osunde; the Enogie of Ottah community, HRH Julius Isitor; President General of Igbanke Development Union (Worldwide), Mr. Arthur Usiagwu, and Mr. Ben Oghumu, lauded the foundation for its developmental efforts in the community.

