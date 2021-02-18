Foundation seeks support for accessible, affordable cancer care

Against the background of COVID- 19 pandemic on cancer patients, the Timilehin Leukaemia Foundation (TLF), has urged philanthropists who have supported the fight against the coronavirus to also come together and fund cancer care in Nigeria.

The Foundation which also decried lack of comprehensive cancer centres across the country, stressed the need for the Federal Government to urgently establish at least one centre in each of the six geopolitical zones of the federation. Speaking during the 4th edition of the Timilehin Annual Valentine Special programme with the theme: ‘Second Wave of Corona Virus In Nigeria’ and Voluntary Blood Donation Drive in Lagos, the Founder of the Foundation, Mrs Janet Oyedele said if Nigerians rallied round COVID-19, they could similarly come together to form a group to support cancer care, lamenting that many lives of cancer patients would be saved and treatments would be available in the country.

Oyedele who recalled that many cancer patients were not able to access car, due to COVID-19, particularly, during the lockdown lamented that many cancer patients were denied treatment while many could no longer travel abroad for their treatment. Speaking further at the event organised in partnership with the National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria, (NUTGTWN), said cancer patients are suffering the most because all the doctors and nurses are focusing on COVID-19 patients. alone. Oyedele noted that lots of children and adults were dying from Leukaemia (cancer of the blood} and other forms of cancer because there are not enough centres in the country patients could get treatment.

“This is one of the reasons why the treatment is so expensive for people who can’t afford and for those who are rich. The global lockdown, when the pandemic started, prevented them from travelling out for treatment. I lost my child to Leukemia; so, I know how difficult and painful it was to get treatment for him when he was battling the disease.

But, if we have centres in the six geopolitical zones, it will be a good start to address the issue in the country,” she said. Oyedele appealed for support for cancer patients, particularly those with leukaemia as many will die without blood in the blood banks. “Let the rich people that contributed money for Covid 19, also gather themselves together, think, contribute money for cancer especially leukaemia that has affected our generation. When this COVID-19 came we heard Otedola contributed, MTN and Dangote, among others.

Like this: Like Loading...