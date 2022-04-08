Foundation seeks support to provide children with 100 Limbs

A group, Irede Foundation, has appealed to the public to help meet its target of providing child amputees with 100 limbs, revealing that about N1.2 million to N1.5 million was required for a limb. The foundation urged the public to stop stigmatising persons living with disabilities (PLWD) under which child amputees’ fall. Also, the Foundation asked that barriers to education, information, transportation and job opportunities be removed with government policies implemented. Founding Executive Director of Irede Foundation, Crystal Chigbu, made the appeal at a briefing ahead of the foundation’s Out on a Limb (OOAL) two kilometres annual walk would hold in Lagos on April 9 in commemoration of the global limb loss awareness month. Chigbu said: “We’ve had Out on a Limb (OOAL) consistently for nine years, making this year’s edition the ninth one, though the foundation is celebrating its 10th year. It is our awareness and advocacy project where we raise awareness on disability, but with focus on limb loss. April is global limb loss awareness month. “It is also to sensitise the public and ask that we say no to discrimination and societal stigmatisation that affects children that have been amputated and also amputees in general.

