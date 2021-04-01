Foundation set to reduce mortality from emergencies

Trauma, according to some emergency experts, is considered as one of the leading cause of death in individuals between the ages of one and 44 years. It is said to be the third most common cause of death regardless of age. In order to reduce the morbidity and mortality rates associated with traumatic injuries, a nonprofit organisation, Trauma Care International Foundation, TCIF, a member agency of the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International, Thursday, launched two technological applications,TCERA App suite.

The two Apps which were launched comprise of Responder and the User apps which connect victims of emergencies to TCIF first responders who have been recruited, trained and equipped by the TCIF First Responder Network. Speaking during the apps’ launch, Chairperson of TCIF, Dr. Deola Phillips, said that the apps are focused on improving trauma management and emergency response services in Nigeria. According to Phillips who was represented by Pastor Emeka Ezeh: “TCIF has achieved this through its numerous initiatives which promote enhanced pre-hospital care and first responder education, its voluntary blood donation programmes and community-based health projects.

“Some of TCIF’s strategic partners for this project include the Lagos State Ambulance Service, the Federal Road Safety Commission, the Nigerian Boy Scouts Organisation and many others,”she explained. Phillips, however, described the launch of the apps as another significant contribution to nation-building from the Loveworld Nation and the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International. She expressed the hope as well that the deployment and use within the Lagos Metropolis by its residents will not only help to reduce the morbidity and mortality rates associated with traumatic injuries, but that their use will complement and lend support to the impact of the existing emergency response framework within the nation.

Earlier in his speech, Commissioner for Health Lagos State, Prof. Akin Abayomi commended TCIF for the bold step it has taken and for all the trainings of individuals who respond to emergencies in the state. But worried by the number of people who die from trauma, Abayomi who was represented by Adeolu Arogundade said: “Forty per cent of the people that die in road traffic crashes die in a few days or few hours because appropriate things were not done in the first few hours.

“It means that in the first few minutes of a crash, if the appropriate thing is done, you would have saved the 30 per cent that will die within the first few hours and minutes and the 20 per cent that will die in a few days later,” said. He added: “In Lagos Accident and Emergency center, we found that the vast majority of people that die, more than 90 per cent of mortality that is recorded occur from people that experienced trauma and irreversible shock.”

