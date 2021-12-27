Foundation splashes Christmas gifts on widows

R owlandTessy-Care Foundation, a non-profit organisation, has splashed Christmas gifts on 1,000 selected widows across the country. The gifts consisted of 1,000 bags of 10kg rice and 1,000 goody bags, containing a litre of veg- etable oil, tomato paste, one packet of maggi and salt. The founder and sole sponsor of the Founda- tion, Precious Ife Row- land, inaugurated the distribution of the gifts at his hometown, Alor and neighbouring Nnobi com- munity, both in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State on December 23. Speaking at the event, Rowland who is a media, hospitality and events management practitioner, said the lucky widows were carefully selected from ma- jor cities and towns across the country, including Onit- sha, Awka, Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Owerri and Abakiliki.

He said his founda- tion resolved to show care to the such under- privileged people in the spirit of the Christmas eason. Rowland said: “Like the saying goes, ‘charity begins at home’. I chose to person- ally start the distribution from my hometown, Alor, in Idemili South LGA Anambra State and our neighbouring community of Nnobi, where I ran- domly handed out these items to some widows at the Nkwo Alor and Afor Nnobi Market Square re- spectively and the joy I felt was unspeakable.”

According to him, Row- landTessy Care Foundation is a foundation I named in memory of my late Father, Deacon Rowland Azubuike Okoye and in honour of my dear mum Deaconess The- resa Rowland Okoye, with the aim of helping the needy, caring for those with health challenges, providing for the poor among us and above all, for the love of humanity. He described the foun- dation as a 100 per cent non-profit making and non- political organisation that derives its funding for now, from him. The sole sponsor added that in the coming weeks, his foundation would unveil its various pro- grammes lined up for the year 2022.

