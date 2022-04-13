Metro & Crime

Foundation stages walk for PLWD

As part of efforts in calling on the society to accept Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWD) and provide needed support, Irede Foundation took to the street of Ikoyi, Lagos for a walk, christened ‘Out on a limb’, OOAL. The walk which held simultaneously in the nation and outside was in commemoration of the global limb loss awareness month. Members and associates of Irede Foundation who turned out in their number converged at YMCA building, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi where the walk took off from and ended. Founding Executive Director of the Irede Foundation, Crystal Chigbu, thanked participants for shunning the rain to participate in the walk, while she solicited assistance to meet the target of providing child amputees with 100 limbs, costing about N1.2 to N1.5 million each.

“Since the inception, it’s been amazing, we’ve been able to raise more funds, and we’ve so far given limbs to 56 children, and this year we want to give 100 children limbs. “…To meet up with the target, we appeal to everyone to be a part of it. So we are counting on everybody. We can’t do it by ourselves. It’s something that we have to do to put smiles on the faces of these children and their parents,” she stated.

Chigbu who said she was inspired to advocate for amputees after her daughter’s amputation caused by missing kneecap at birth, added: “We also use this opportunity to sensitise the public so that they can put a stop to the stigmatisation and discrimination that goes with disabilities. We also call for access to education, access to transportation, access to information, access to profitable employment, especially for persons with disabilities.” Managing Director of Procter and Gamble, Mokutima Ajileye represented by the Supply Chain Manager, Dare Fadeji who announced a donation of over N7million, also called on the society to give sense of belonging to PWLD, adding that “we’re limitless irrespective of our challenges.” Adenike Oyetunde Lawal, Senior Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on persons with disabilities, who was present asked PLWD to maximise opportunities provided by the government.

 

