Foundation submits long term devt draft plan to Abia govt

The Foundation for Partnership Initiative in the Niger Delta (PIND), has submitted a 30-year draft plan for the state’s long term development plan for Abia State to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu. Receiving the draft plan in Umuahia, Ikpeazu pledged his commitment to the implementation of parts of the draft plan during his tenure, stressing that his administration will commit itself to see the Abia long term development plan through.

Ikpeazu said with his background as a scientist, he strongly believes that problems must be diagnosed and solved empirically, pointing out that he dreams to see Abia become a strong economic hub through the ongoing Enyimba Economic City (EEC) project in the nearest future

