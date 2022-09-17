News

Foundation takes fire safety awareness campaign to barracks, environs

Following the massive fire incident that happened recently close to the officer’s quarters of Mile 2 Signal Barracks in Lagos, the Ex-Signal Barracks Mile-2 Children Foundation (ESBMCF) has, as part of its barracks development initiative, organised fire safety training for the soldiers and traders in the barracks and environs to create awareness and response knowledge on fire prevention strategies. The second and third phases of the awareness programmes will hold today and next week Saturday at the same venue. The programme kicked off with the first phase on Saturday September 10 at Signal Operations Command Multipurpose hall, Mile 2 Signal Barracks in Lagos and targets to train 450 persons, including 50 soldiers and 400 traders and civilians.

The programme was facilitated by three fire safety professionals and a fire safety veteran, which enabled active participation and interactive sessions. The participants include 22 soldiers and officers as well as 68 civilians, and they received training on how to recognise different fire hazards, prevention and causes of fire, efficient and confident response to fire outbreak emergencies, as well as practical sessions on the use of different fire extinguishers, blackest and other fire-fighting agents. Col. BC Ogbonna, Commander Signal Operations Command, who was in attendance with his wife and other senior officers of the Nigerian Army, commended the ESBMCF for their initiative and efforts made to bring such necessary training and awareness programmes to the barracks.

 

