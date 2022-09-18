Foundation takes fire safety awareness to barracks, environs

Following the massive but avoidable fire incident recently close to the officer’s quarters of Mile 2 Signal Barracks, The Ex-Signal Barracks Mile-2 Children Foundation (ESBMCF), as part of their barracks development initiatives, have organised a Fire Safety training for the soldiers and traders in barracks and their environs to help educate and create awareness and response knowledge on fire prevention strategies and fire fighting tactics.

The programme kicked off with the first phase yesterday at Signal Operations Command Multi-purpose Hall, Mile 2 Signal Barracks in Lagos and targets to train 450 persons, which includes 50 soldiers and 400 traders and civilians.

The programme was facilitated by three fire safety professionals and a fire safety veteran, which enabled active participation and interactive sessions.

The participants include 22 soldiers and officers as well as 68 civilians, and they received training on how to recognise different fire hazards, prevention and causes of fire, efficient and confident response to fire outbreak emergencies, as well as practical sessions on the use of different fire extinguishers, blackest and other fire fighting agents

