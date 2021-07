Foundation task journalists in North-East on multi-media reporting

FORECAST Federal Government expresses optimism that more outstanding results will be recorded in the sector in 2021 The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has applauded the performance of the ministry he heads and its agencies over the past 12 months, stating that they delivered creditably on their respective mandates, […]

Activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed the last week of year 2020 on positive rout as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation appreciated by 3.79 per cent and 3.83 per cent to close the week at 40,270.72 and N21.057 trillion respectively.

Journalists in the North-Eastern part of the country have been urged to key into multimedia reporting in order to break the barriers of storytelling and disseminate information faster on multiple platforms. The three-day workshop on multimedia journalism for journalists in the region, was organised by Daily Trust Foundation with support from Mac Arthur foundation in Yola, Adamawa State. Speaking at the event, the Programme Director of Daily Trust Foundation, Dr Theophilus Abbah, said multimedia journalism was the use of different mediums such as text, photos, video, sound, and graphics in a single piece to tell a more compelling and well-rounded story. Participants of the workshop were drawn from print, electronic and online media drawn from northeast states of Bauchi, Borno, Yobe, Taraba, Gombe and Adamawa.

