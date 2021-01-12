Education

Foundation tasks beneficiaries to be committed to scholarship

A non-profit making organisation, under the aegis of Louis Carter Onwugbenu Scholarship Foundation, said that no fewer than three First Class graduates have been produced among the over 350 beneficiaries of the scholarship scheme.

 

The Chairperson of the Board of Trustees, overseeing the eight-yearold Foundation, Lady Josephine Nwangwu, disclosed this during the yearly celebration service held at Uruagu Nnewi in Anambra State.

 

The programme, which is open to all Nigerian citizens, and covers secondary and university education, she noted, conducts its annual screening process supervised by the Board of Trustees usually in August every year to select new qualified brilliant indigent students as beneficiaries of the Foundation.

 

According to her, dedication, commitment and discipline are some of the key considerations and core values of the Foundation, and for why none of the beneficiaries of the scheme had fallen short of the guidelines.

 

The eight-year-old Foundation was instituted by Chief Louis  Carter Onwugbenu, a Nnewi-based businessman, as part of his contribution to education and human capital development. While expressing deep satisfaction that his investment in human capital development was already yielding very positive results, he, therefore, urged the beneficiaries to be good ambassadors of the foundation. Onwugbenu, while presenting bags of rice to the beneficiaries, however, admonished every one of them to replicate his effort, even as declared the Foundation’s zero tolerance for cultism and other anti-social vices. On his part, one of his sons, Emeka Onwugbenu, who said that he was happy that the Foundation, which was founded eight years ago, had blossomed, urged the beneficiaries to stand firm to compare favourably with the beneficiaries of the United States of America’s Carnegie Mellon Foundation after which the Louis Carter Foundation was modeled. A member of the BOT, Rev. Father Charles Ideke prayed that the beneficiaries would be a source of pride and joy to their benefactors, the Foundation and the society.

 

Also, the Coordinator of the beneficiaries, and one of the recipients of the maiden edition of the scheme in 2013, and who has since graduated, Emmanuel Offia, an engineer, specifically lauded Chief Onwugbenu and other stakeholders for their moral and material support to the students.

 

The Foundation, he said, has now been fully equipped with requisite human resources to take on the world, noting that without the intervention of the Foundation he would not have gone beyond secondary school education, despite that he passed the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and post-UTME examinations in flying colours

